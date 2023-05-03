Year-old uncleared debris, bad roads, overflowing sewage irk residents

CHENNAI: For over a year, the South Cooum River road in Pudupet has been plagued by civic issues including road re-laying, sewage stagnation, and dumping of construction waste on the street.

Residents pointed out that nearby streets and roads were re-laid. However, despite multiple complaints raised to the city corporation, no action has been taken.

“The road damage has been a perennial issue in the area. Last year, the Corporation laid a road in the next street. When we pointed out to the assistant engineer about the issue of laying a road on our street, the official stated that they had commenced laying the roads, after the contract has been issued. And he also ensured that this road will be re-laid, and funds would be allocated,” explained a resident of South Cooum River road.

Other residents stated that whenever a complaint or enquiry was raised to the civic body, officials claimed that funds had been allocated to re-lay roads in the city, and that the works would begin soon.

“However, there has been inordinate delay. Nobody gives us an explanation. The corporation officials are not bothered about the civic issues in the area,” lamented the resident. “When we raised an online complaint, we received a message stating that the complaint was addressed and that the issue was rectified but it was not. I tried again by calling the helpline, registering on mobile app and social media, but nothing has worked.”

Though the Corporation constructed a storm water drain in the area, it’s filled with debris and plastic waste that has not been cleared for a long time. It resulted in knee-deep water stagnation as the excess water entered the street during the monsoon. “People in the apartment nearby throw away used liquor bottles and construction materials on the road. Nobody cleans it for months. If there’s any sewage issue in the apartment, it over-flows and stagnates in the street and stinks up the entire stretch,” said K Saravanan, another resident.

When contacted, Ward 63 Councillor S Rajasekaran stated that the road re-laying works have been carried out in various streets. “And, we’ve been removing encroachments as well. In the next package, many roads including South Cooum River road will be re-laid. Funding has been allocated. The work is expected to be started at the earliest,” he said.