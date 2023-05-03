Village festival to be held in Chennai
Village Ticket, the largest live village festival in the city, is set to take place from May 5 to 7 at the Sathyabama University Grounds on OMR. The festival’s fourth edition aims to showcase the unique culture, various art forms, cuisine, and emotions of rural Tamil Nadu.
Through Village Ticket, organisers hope to revive healthy food culture, forgotten games, old village houses, potti-kadai, panchayat setup, maiya medai, and other entertaining factors that come with village life. This event presents a rare opportunity to experience and enjoy the art, culture, and lifestyle of Tamil Nadu’s villages in the heart of the city.
“The overwhelming response from previous Village Ticket editions, with over 60,000 visitors, made us ecstatic. Chennai locals love it, and we are thrilled to bring it back for the fourth time. We are making this edition bigger and better with all-around entertainment options suitable for all age groups. We hope everyone will join us this summer holidays to enjoy a fantastic village experience in the city,” said Hemachandran, one of the organizers.
Highlights of Village Ticket 2023 include Kalai Arangam (Ground of arts), an inter-college cultural competition in folk dance, folk song, freestyle dance, mimicry, and cultural pattimandram. There will also be over 33 traditional food stalls and an uzhavu experience. For more information, visit villageticket.com.
