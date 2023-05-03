The Kerala Story: PIL filed in HC to ban movie release

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Madras High Court to ban the upcoming Hindi language film "The Kerala Story". The film was produced by SunShine Cinema production company the film is to release on March 5, in Five languages including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Aravindakshan of Royapuram, Chennai filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High court seeking ban on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story'.

In the petition he notified that the film was produced without any investigation, official information claiming it to be a true incident and causing disturbance in religious harmony and inciting riots in the country.

The teaser of the film says that 32 thousand women were converted as muslims and recruited as terrorists by ISIS in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen, noted the petition. To verify the authenticity of this scene he complained to the Ministry of Home affairs but no action has been taken, the petitioner said in the petition.

He alleged that the teaser was posted on social media without a proper censor certificate and it has more than 10 lakh views. If the film is allowed to release it will project the peace loving India as seen as a country that produces terrorists, said the petition.

The petitioner demanded complete ban on the release of the film, saying if the film gets released it will harm the sovereignty, unity and public order of India.