Subway construction: Traffic diversion announced in Washermenpet

CHENNAI: In view of construction of a subway, traffic police have decided to divert traffic movement from Washermenpet Kannan Roundana to Bojaraja Nagar.

As per the police plan, vehicles movement from Kannan Roundana through Kannan Street are prohibited (outgoing vehicles).

Two wheelers coming from Kannan Roundana intending to go to Kannan Street will proceed towards Parasuraman Street –Dharmaraja Kovil Southlane to reach Kannan road, a release from Chennai traffic police said.

Light motor vehicles coming from Kannan Roundana intending to go to Kannan Street will proceed towards TH Road – M.S.Naidustreet – Munusamy Street to reach Kannan road.

Heavy vehicles intending to go to Bojaraja Nagar will proceed towards CB Road – Korukkupet Railway gate – Kannan Street – Bhojaraja Nagar Railway Gate to reach Bojaraja Nagar.

Vehicles from Kannan Street through Kannan Roundana are prohibited (Incoming Vehicles).

Vehicles from Kannan Street intending to go to Kannan Roundana will proceed towards Munusamy street – M.S.Naidu street – TH road to reach Kannan Roundana.