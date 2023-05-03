'Makkalai Thedi Mayor' scheme commences in Royapuram zone today

During the Chennai Corporation budget session for the financial year 2023 – 2024, the civic body initiated makkalai thedi mayor Scheme, the mayor would visit at least one zonal office every month to receive a petition from the public.

“Several grievances including road damage, solid waste management, street lights, park and playground development works, and birth and death certificates can be raised and these issues will be addressed within the given time. Those who have given the petition can track the complaint through a link sent to their mobile number. People can check the status of the problem, and contact the concerned official to follow up on the grievances,” said Mayor Priya.

Every 15 days once the mayor would visit the regional office of each zone. Within eight months almost all the zones would be covered. Mayor further stated that apart from giving the petition, this scheme will also help to rectify the issues at the earliest.

R Vimala, a resident of Korukkupet earns Rs 5,000 per month unable to manage the family expenses and her husband is an alcoholic. She is unable to give rent of Rs 3,000 every month, and the house is in bad shape. So, Vimala handed over the petition to the mayor requesting a house in the city.

“For almost five years, I have applied for houses under the government scheme but could not get one. Because the house is in really bad shape, even during summer and monsoon season we are unable to stay in the house. During the recent rain, we made our children stay in the neighbor’s house because the roof was damaged, and we cannot afford to shift to another house,” said Vimala.

Similarly, a 70-year-old senior citizen requests the mayor for a house under a government scheme or a government job for her windowed daughter, to lead the family with a proper source of income.

“I have been trying to get a widow certificate for a government job for the last two years. Since my husband passed away we have been getting Rs 1,000 as pension money every month which is not sufficient to manage the family and pay fees for my two children. Almost after two years, I got the certificate today and gave a petition to the mayor requesting a government job,” said Saranya Hari, a resident of Erukkanchery.

In addition, the mayor also distributed sewing machines, relief funds, and nutrition kits for pregnant women who are treated in the UPHC and UCHC.

Hindu religion and charitable endowments minister PK Sekar Babu, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, and Royapuram MLA IDream R Murthy made their presence at the event.