Conned depositors throng EOW office after 'investing' in gold mines

CHENNAI: In yet another incident of fraudsters coning several hundred people in a multi-crore investment scam, a fresh set of depositors gathered at EOW office on Wednesday after 'investing' in the gold mines in Africa. The fraudsters also promised the depositors to pay 20 percent interest every month to their deposits.

The complainants at the EOW office in Ashok Nagar claimed that for the past two months they have not received any interest payments as promised by the firm.

Many investors visited the company's head office in Virugambakkam and tried to contact the company's director and CEO but in vain. The investors turned unrest after they found the office was empty without any belongings and the staff didn't turn up on Wednesday.

Following this, the investors rushed to the EOW-CID office and they filed separate complaints. Initial enquiries revealed that employees of the firm told the investors that they own a huge gold mine in the West African country Ghana.

The staff even showed videos of the gold extraction process to the investors.

EOW officers acknowledged the receipt of complaints from the investors and said that they will be registering a case soon.