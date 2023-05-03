Competition’s Envy, Commuters’ Comfort

A commuter’s choice to take a specific route to reach his/her destination is another factor for bike-taxis’ rising popularity. “During rush hours or if I have to go to an area where there’s a lot of traffic, auto drivers hike the cost saying it’s the specific time of the day. Often, they even cancel our request and don’t take us. In case of bike-taxis, we’re sure about the pick-up and drop and vehicle availability. Though the auto drivers are easily available in many areas, one can avoid arguments, negotiations and other issues with bike-taxis,” says Vinod R, a resident of Nungambakkam and frequent bike-taxi user.