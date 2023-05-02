Widespread rain in various parts of Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai experienced widespread rain at various places in the city on Monday night due to wind discontinuity over the sea, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Chennai Central, Egmore, Purasaiwakkam, Nungambakkam, and other areas experienced widespread rainfall. Due to this, the temperature has cooled down slightly in the city.

On Monday, areas in the city including Tondiarpet, Thiruvottriyur, Saidapet, Guindy, Egmore, Arumbakkam, Chromepet, Broadway, Mylapore, and Triplicane saw mild spell rain.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai for the next two days.

"A trough/wind discontinuity runs from west Vidarbha to South Interior Karnataka across Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Tiruchy Perambalur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts for the next two days," said a senior RMC official.