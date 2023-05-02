Sekarbabu inspect 5 MTC bus terminus for modernisation works

CHENNAI: HR&CE and CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday inspected five bus terminus in the city to modernise them each at the cost of Rs 5 crore.
An official release said that as part of the 34 announcements made for the development of the 26 assembly constituencies falling under the Chennai Metropolitan Area, six announcements were related to the modernisation of the MTC bus terminus.
It said that the minister visited the Ambattur Estate, Periyar Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Mullai Nagar and Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar bus terminus in the city.
The Minster said that as part of the modernisation of the terminus, the basic infrastructure with all the passenger amenities would be developed along with administrate office, restroom for the drivers and conductors and seamless operation of the buses. Modern toilet facilities would be set up at the terminus.
The Minister was accompanied by Housing and Urban Development principal secretary Selvi Apoorva, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra and others.
