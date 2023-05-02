Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy to be inaugurated on June 5

CHENNAI: The Multi-Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 5, Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Tuesday.

He said the construction work of the hospital has been completed within 16 months. The 1000-bed hospital has 15 operating theaters and has been developed at a cost of Rs 230 crore.

He made the announcements while inaugurating the Electromagnetic Vibration Kidney Stone Removal Treatment Center at Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

He said that the Chief Minister had met the President and obtained her permission and consent to inaugurate the hospital. We have met and invited the Governor on behalf of the State health department to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the hospital.

He said that the Union Government has allocated Rs 10 crore to each nursing training college in the State after allocation of 11 nursing training colleges.