Man absconding for 19 years arrested in Chennai airport

The accused Dravidamani of Thanjavur has many attempted murder cases and several other cases are pending against him. In 2004, he managed to escape abroad when the police were about to arrest him. The Thanjavur police issued a look out circular (LOC) to all the airports across the country and said Dravidamani is a wanted criminal. On Tuesday, when the immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Bahrain, they identified Dravidamani. Soon the officials detained him alerted the airport police. Later, Thanjavur police arrived and arrested him.