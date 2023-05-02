Koyambedu police trace 85 stolen phones, return them to owners

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu police returned 85 stolen mobile phones and nine bikes to the owners. The cybercrime wing police recovered the stolen mobiles by tracking their IMEI numbers. Phones and motorcycles were stolen from the residents of Koyambedu, Maduravoyal, Valasaravakkam and Virugambakkam. Officials appreciated the help from cyber cops in tracking the phones. “We traced the stolen mobile phones with the help of the IMEI numbers and appreciate the cybercrime wing cops who excelled in their work by tracing these mobile phones,” an officer noted. The police personnel also tracked the burglars stealing parked bikes and recovered nine stolen vehicles from them. Inquiries revealed that the bike thieves confessed to the investigating officers that they usually sold the stolen bikes in the neighbouring states to avoid being traced.