IIT-M hosts workshop on Next Generation Laser Technologies

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) hosted a workshop on Next Generation Laser Technologies on Tuesday as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Office of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR), IIT Madras.

The key objective was to bring together experts from across the country and discuss how India can advance in the field of Laser Systems and develop the technology indigenously, a IIT-Madras release here said.

The workshop was organised by the DRDO Industry Academia – Ramanujan Centre of Excellence (DIA-RCoE), IIT Madras, and the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras.

It provided an opportunity to the research scholars, scientists, next-generation faculty, and industry captains to know about this disruptive technology which is going to be a game changer in defence technology.

Considering the domination of drones in the sky and in the sea, lasers are being explored for weapon, communication and many more applications. In order to achieve 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in this domain, the workshop intends to lay a clear approach for futuristic development after brainstorming and panel discussion among the eminent professors, industry experts, scientists and researchers for development of technology and systems for our defence services.