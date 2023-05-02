Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 44,920.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has fallen today.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 15 and is sold at Rs 5,615 per gram.

Silver price has fallen by 30 paise to Rs 80.50 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 80,500.