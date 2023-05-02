Double murder in Tasmac bar at Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A history sheeter who was playing with a knife in hand ended up stabbing two to death in a Tasmac bar in Thiruvottiyur on Tuesday.

Of the two who died, the identity of one is yet to be ascertained by the police.

The incident happened at a Tasmac shop bar on MGR Salai in Thiruvottiyur on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have arrested a man named 'Kozhi' Selvam of Tsunami quarters in Ennore, in connection with the double murder.

Police said that Selvam was there at the bar along with one Manoj (24), of Tsunami quarters.

Selvam and Manoj were discussing about the usage of knife and Selvam was reportedly showing him how to use the knife when he 'accidently' stabbed the other man. Another Tasmac customer, an unidentified man aged around 55 years, who saw the stabbing raised alarm after seeing the stabbing and was also stabbed by Selvam.

Shocked by the incidents, onlookers called for the ambulance and both the injured were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Police said that they are investigating if Selvam had any previous enmity with Manoj, who was stabbed to death by him. It is not clear if he had accidently stabbed the two.

Another version said that Selvam had asked for money from Manoj to buy liquor. When Manoj refused to part with the cash, Selvam stabbed him.