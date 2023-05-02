Chennai rains: GP Road closed due to water stagnation

CHENNAI: After a rainy night Chennai city traffic police have closed the General Patters Road off Anna Salai for vehicular traffic.
Police decided to close the road after two-feet water stagnated on the road due to the sudden downpour on Monday night.
Police personnel kept the barricades across the road at the GP Road-Anna Salai junction.
Corporation workers were engaged in pumping out the stagnated water.
Officials said the storm water drainage work on GP Road is underway and the work is yet to be completed. Due to this, water got stagnated on the road.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android