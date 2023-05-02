Bribery: HC upholds jail term awarded to assistant director

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court upheld the two-year jail sentence imposed on the assistant director of the Drugs Control Department for accepting illegal gratification of Rs 20,000 to change the name of the licence of a drug distribution company.

Dismissing the criminal appeal petition filed by the S Vijayaraghavan, Justice G Jayachandran held that there is no error in the appreciation of evidence by the trial court and directed the trial court to secure the appellant and commit him to prison to undergo the remaining period of sentence.

Vijayaraghavan, who was the assistant director of the Drugs Control department, demanded a Rs 40,000 bribe to transfer the license of M/s Ragavendra Pharma Distributors in the name of Ashok and Anuradha. The case against Vijayaraghavan was registered by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tiruvallur, awarded a two-year jail term and fined him Rs 20,000.