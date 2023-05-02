BJP’s TN unit stage protest condemning murder of BBG Shankar

CHENNAI: Functionaries of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Tuesday staged a protest at Valluvar Kottam to condemn the murder of the party's SC wing state treasurer BBG Shankar, who was hacked to death during the late hours of Thursday near Narazathpet.

It was part of the state-wide protest to condemn the Tamil Nadu government for deteriorating law and order and demanding the State government to arrest the perpetrators.

Nine persons have surrendered in connection with the murder of Shankar.

The district units of the party have staged to condemn the DMK government in connection with Shankar's murder.