Tribal people allegedly denied entry in Chennai theatre

CHENNAI: Chaos prevailed at a theatre near Kal Mandapam area in Royapuram after reports surfaced that the management allegedly did not allowed tribals into a theatre.

It is been reported that they were told that the tickets were not available as the seats were fully occupied. However, people who came after them were issued tickets for the same movie.

Earlier, Chennai's popular multiplex, Rohini Silver Screens, had also allegedly denied entry to people belonging to ST community from watching STR's Pathu Thala movie.

The incident went viral and resulted in a backlash against the theatre.

The theatre claimed that the family had come to watch a movie which was censored U/A by the authorities and as per the law, children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch the movie.