City

Tomato prices fall sharply at Koyambedu wholesale market

Online Desk

CHENNAI: A surge in the supply of tomatoes at the koyambedu wholesale market has made the prices fall sharply today.

The price of tomato which was at Rs 6 per kilo has further dropped to Rs 5 per kilo today.

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables, including onion, radish, potato and cabbage have also decreased.

