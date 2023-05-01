City
Tomato prices fall sharply at Koyambedu wholesale market
The price of tomato which was at Rs 6 per kilo has further dropped to Rs 5 per kilo today.
CHENNAI: A surge in the supply of tomatoes at the koyambedu wholesale market has made the prices fall sharply today.
Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables, including onion, radish, potato and cabbage have also decreased.
