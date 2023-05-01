Police seize 22 tonnes of gutkha worth Rs 1 cr in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: Police seized 22 tonnes of gutkha worth Rs 1 crore in Kundrathur on Monday. The Kundrathur police received information on Sunday night that gutkha is being smuggled in a few vehicles and parked on a roadside in the locality. A police team searched those vehicles in Thirumudivakkam found many bags of gutka inside the vehicles but smugglers managed to escape from the spot. The police seized seven vehicles and 22 tonnes of gutkha worth over Rs 1 crore. Police said the gang was taking the gutkha to supply them to the shops in the suburbs at midnight. The police have registered a case and the search is on to nab the suspects.