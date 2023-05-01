MLAs: Is IIT-M above the law?

Shah opined that it was a casteist environment at IIT-M as most professors and students were from dominant communities. “The ecosystem in the educational institution is like an agraharam. It might be autonomous, but the State police need not be spectators when students die,” he fumed. “The government of Kerala stood by the parents when Fatheema Lateef, a student, died by suicide. But the professor named in the student’s suicide note was not even brought to the police station for inquiry. Are they above law?”