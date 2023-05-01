MLAs: Is IIT-M above the law?
CHENNAI: State politicians across party-lines have vented their anger at the police inaction and the surge in controversies in the premier technical institution. From offering a red carpet to right-wing elements on the campus to rejecting progressive groups linked to Periyarist, Ambedkarite and Left movements, the elected representatives have voiced concern over the institution’s functioning.
MLAs like Aloor Shah Navas of the VCK, who flagged the IIT-M issue in the State Assembly, have alleged institutional discrimination by the management against the disadvantaged students from the SC/ST and OBC communities.
Accusing the institute of allowing right-wing movements to conduct meetings there, he said: “When Periyar or Ambedkarite movements organised a meeting there, they intervened and stopped it. They even banned Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle.”
He recalled the assault on some students when they attempted to eat meat in the canteen. “A student was attacked for posting a photograph of him with director Pa Ranjith. The spate of suicides, most of whom happen to be Dalits, OBCs or minorities, is the latest controversy to plague the premier institution,” he stated.
Shah opined that it was a casteist environment at IIT-M as most professors and students were from dominant communities. “The ecosystem in the educational institution is like an agraharam. It might be autonomous, but the State police need not be spectators when students die,” he fumed. “The government of Kerala stood by the parents when Fatheema Lateef, a student, died by suicide. But the professor named in the student’s suicide note was not even brought to the police station for inquiry. Are they above law?”
He also alleged that a Dalit, or anyone from the minority or OBC communities would not be allowed to become the institution director even by mistake. He wondered: “Are they running it act in accordance with the constitution or Sanathan dharma?”
Pointing out that the number of suicides indicate the spread of regressive ideas on campus and inaction of the institution management, Anna University syndicate member and the ruling party MLA I Paranthaman averred that the Union government had the responsibility to intervene to resolve the issue.
“The IIT-M management has not done anything substantial to resolve the issue. An expert committee of academicians, psychiatrists and eminent cops must be set up within the institute to identify the cause of such incidents, and not reduce it to an intra-campus affair,” he added. “The State police will only investigate if it is a crime or abatement of suicide is involved.”
