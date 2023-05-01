Man beaten to death; 3 detained in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a trio after a drunken brawl near Taramani Railway station on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Gnanavel, a casual labourer and a resident of Taramani. On Sunday evening, he was drinking near Taramani railway station when the incident happened.

Police investigations revealed that another group was also drinking nearby and they had got into an argument.

It is suspected that Gnanavel tried to intervene in the argument in an inebriated state, which led to the gang turn up against the casual labourer and they assaulted him with wooden logs and fled the scene.

Passerby who noticed the man lying with blood injuries moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Taramani Police registered a case of murder and moved his body to the Government hospital for post mortem.

Police have detained three persons from Perungudi in connection with the murder. Further investigations are on.