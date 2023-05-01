Madipakkam public toilet goes dry, users turn to potable water

CHENNAI: People have started complaining that a public toilet in Lakeview Street in Madipakkam constructed by the Chennai Corporation did not have water facility for over a month.

The public use potable water from the tank kept by the Chennai Metro Water Board. Civic activists and residents urge the local body to rectify the issue at the earliest.

“It has been four years since the toilet opened for public use, and the civic body failed to maintain it. A few months ago, the motor was not operating for at least six months, and after multiple complaints, it was resolved. Now again, the motor has been repaired for more than a month and the people are suffering without water,” said Seenu Sethuraman, a civic activist in Madipakkam.

The Chennai Metro Water Board ensures that the tank in the area is filled every day for drinking water purposes. As there is no water facility in the public toilet. The public takes water from the tank in the locality that is kept for drinking water for the residents.

“We have filed complaints through online platforms of Chennai Corporation and helpline, but the usual it was not rectified. If the civic body does not give water connection or replace the repaired motors, they should close the toilet temporarily for maintenance, “ said G Kasinathan, a resident of Madipakkam.

Residents suggest that the Chennai Corporation charge for using toilets. So that they can utilise the money to maintain it.

When contacted, Ward 187 councilor J Shirley Thomas said that the toilet will be inspected and rectify the issue at the earliest.