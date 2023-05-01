Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai experienced morning showers with thunderstorms in several areas bringing respite to the scorching heat on Monday.

Areas including Vadapalani, Guindy, Teynampet, Ashok Nagar, and T Nagar experienced moderate rainfall.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu within three hours.