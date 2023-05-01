City

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Chennai

Areas including Vadapalani, Guindy, Teynampet, Ashok Nagar, and T Nagar experienced moderate rainfall.
Visual from Chennai
Visual from ChennaiJustin George
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chennai experienced morning showers with thunderstorms in several areas bringing respite to the scorching heat on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu within three hours.

