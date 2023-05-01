History sheeter held for harassing woman in Mylapore

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man, a history sheeter was on Sunday arrested by the city police on woman harassment charges after he allegedly abused and assaulted a woman in Mylapore.

The arrested person was identified as A Surya of Lala Thottam in Mylapore.

Police investigations revealed that Surya’s mother, Nirmala had borrowed Rs 30,000 from another woman, Jayanthi, six months ago.

Jayanthi had asked Nirmala to return the money and the latter had kept on dodging her. On April 13, Jayanthi turned up outside Nirmala’s residence and demanded that the loan be returned when Surya verbally abused Jayanthi.

He further allegedly threatened her of dire consequences and pushed her to the ground. Jayanthi suffered injuries in the fall after which she filed a complaint with the Mylapore Police.

On Sunday, police arrested Surya. He was booked under Sections, including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.