EB transformer blast in Tambaram: Several vehicles gutted in fire

CHENNAI: An EB transformer blasted in an apartment near Tambaram on Monday and several bikes and a car were gutted in the fire.

No human casualties were reported.

An apartment with 18 houses is situated on Thomas Street in Kadaperi near Tambaram. A transformer was erected inside the apartment by the electricity board to provide a better power supply.

On Monday morning, the transformer blasted and the bikes and a car which were parked near it caught fire. Police said at the same time an AC outdoor unit also blasted in a house in the apartment.