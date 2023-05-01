Dance school for transpersons offers exciting opportunities

Renowned Bharatanatyam teacher and dancer Shanmuga Sundaram is filled with joy as six of his students from the transgender community recently performed at Raj Bhavan. “The six performers are Bharatanatyam students of Sathya Sai Free Transgender Dance Academy in Chennai, and it was their first public performance in the presence of the Governor and other dignitaries,” says Shanmuga Sundaram, who teaches Bharatanatyam on Sundays at the academy. He also shares that the school’s first-anniversary celebration was a moment of pride for all.