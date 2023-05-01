Bouncers booked for thrashing man at Nungambakkam restobar

CHENNAI: Two men who were engaged as bouncers at a restobar in Nungambakkam have been booked by Chennai Police for allegedly thrashing a man black and blue and injuring him.

The incident happened during the early hours of April 23, police said.

The victim, Riaz (name changed) of Ayanavaram had visited the Restobar- House of Billa (HOB) at a hotel in Nungambakkam with his girlfriend and three other friends. Riaz is an architecture graduate and is working in a private firm.

Around 1.45 am, Riaz (27) was said to be arguing with his girlfriend, seeing which the bouncers intervened.

According to Riaz's complaint with the Teynampet Police, the men pounced on him and started assaulting him, while dishing out verbal abuses.

"My girlfriend and I were having an argument. Without even enquiring what happened, the two of them started attacking me," Riaz told DT Next.

After pushing Riaz to the ground, one of them allegedly stomped on him, while the other assaulted Riaz's face with a sharp object resembling a key leading to injuries on his face.

His friends rescued him and moved him to a hospital in an autorickshaw. After getting treated at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for his injuries, Riaz filed a complaint with Teynampet Police.

After investigations, Teynampet Police have booked the bouncers, Vinoth Kumar and Praveen Kumar under Sections of IPC, including 294 (b) (uttering obscene language), 323 (causing hurt) and 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons) and are investigating.