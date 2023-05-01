Bids floated to develop sports complex in Porur

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has now floated bids to develop an open space reserve (OSR) land with an extent of 16 acres as a sports complex.

The planning authority has made a decision to develop the OSR land at Porur Ramachandra University during a meeting held in August 2022.

The OSR land will have a kids’ play area, basketball court, multi-purpose court, outdoor gym, open playground, water play and others. Other facilities include aeration pond, sedimentation pond, boardwalk, wetland plaza among others.

As per the tender document, the bids will be opened on May 11. Though the land falls within the limits of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the construction wing of the planning authority is implementing the project. The exact extent of the available land is 16.63 acres.

Apart from the Porur park and sports complex, CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu announced in the State assembly that open gyms will be created along Outer Ring Road in Minjur, Vellalur, Tirunageshwaram and Mudichur. Moreover, CMDA will revamp the Corporation playgrounds in Mylapore, Kottur, T Nagar, Shenoy Nagar and Vyasarpadi and the football ground in Puzhal.

Additionally, another OSR land (1.4 acre) in Ramapuram will be converted into a park, and a playground in Karayanchavadi near Poonamallee will be redeveloped as an integrated sports complex.