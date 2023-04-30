Woman among 3 held for possessing ganja, painkillers
CHENNAI: Three persons, including a 22-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, were arrested by the city police for alleged possession of 1.5 kg ganja and painkiller tablets near Nungambakkam.
The arrested persons were identified as C Shanthi Priya and her accomplices- P Raju (27) and D Ajay Kumar (27), both from Choolaimedu.
Nungambakkam police had received a tip-off about the movement of ganja within their neighbourhood and during a patrol, detained Raju on suspicion near the cemetery on Saturday. During questioning, Raju gave evasive replies after which police checked the bag in his possession and found ganja with him.
He was taken to his room, where police secured 1.5 kg ganja. Raju led police to the other two accused, who were all part of the same gang. Police investigations revealed that the woman lives at a hostel near Nungambakkam and was working in a beauty parlour. Raju who became friends with the woman through social media made her transport the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and sell it in the city. Ajay Kumar procured the prescription tablets. Police seized 75 tablets from them.
All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
