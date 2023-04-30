Truck carrying tonnes of glass flips on service road, blocks traffic

CHENNAI: A truck from Hyderabad carrying several tonnes of glass met with an accident and flips near the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring road. The glass slabs broke into thousands of pieces on the service road. Two trucks were carrying the glass load from Telengana to deliver them to a private factory in Sriperambadur, Kancheepuram district. While crossing the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring road near Kundrathur, the driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the median. Due to the force of the impact, the vehicle rolled over and flipped sideways, shattering glass on the service road, and blocking traffic for hours. The driver escaped with minor injuries.