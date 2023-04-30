Suburban train services in Chennai to follow Sunday pattern on May Day

CHENNAI: Suburban train services in Chennai would follow Sunday pattern on Monday owing to May day.

A statement from Southern Railway (SR) said that Sunday pattern of suburban train services would be followed tomorrow as it is a public holiday on May Day.

The statement also added that there will be a change in the suburban train service tomorrow due to the work being done on the railway line between Chennai Egmore and Villupuram.

Accordingly, Southern Railway has announced that the Beach-Chengalpattu electric train departing at 12.30pm and 12.50 pm will operate only up to Singaperumal Temple, and the Chengalpattu-Beach station train departing at 1.50 pm and 2.25 pm will depart from Singaperumal Temple.