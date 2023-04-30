Protest near Marina again; police detain Nochikuppam dwellers

CHENNAI: Within days after temporary truce on eviction of fish vendors from Loop Road of Marina beach, protests have descended near the shores again, this time by residents of Nochikuppam over allotment of tenements to those from other fishing hamlets.

On Sunday, several hundred residents of Nochikuppam gathered on the streets following mild protests on the preceding days, after which they were rounded up by the police and detained at a wedding hall. They were released later in the day.

Nochikuppam residents demanded withdrawal of the allotment of houses in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) quarters to residents of Dooming Kuppam and other fishing hamlets.

TNUHDB had constructed the tenements for residents of Nochikuppam near Loop Road and some of these were allotted to residents of Dooming Kuppam near Santhome church, which has not gone down well with Nochikuppam residents.

Police sources said that about 300 houses have been allocated for those from Dooming Kuppam to facilitate TNUHDB to demolish and construct the worn-out tenements there.