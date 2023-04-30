Online forum First Draft Club to handhold aspiring writers

“At HarperCollins, our motto is simple, read. For all of us to be able to read more, we need more writers, and we need them to write more and more. I am hugely appreciative of the work The Himalayan Writing Retreat is doing in enabling aspiring writers and helping them to shape their work. We are very pleased to be able to partner on the First Draft Club this May. We will have some of our lead authors and a very experienced publishing editor participating in the sessions,” Udayan Mitra, executive publisher at HarperCollins India, said.