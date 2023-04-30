Man threatens Tambaram Corpn officials, arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 36-year-old man who threatened the Tambaram corporation officials when they were attempting to remove banners and hoardings in Selaiyur on Saturday.
Earlier this week, DT Next had reported about the mushrooming of illegal banners and hoardings in Tambaram. Subsequently, officials, who assured action at the time, started to remove the hoardings on the highways over the past 2-3 days.
However, on Saturday, the drive against the hoardings hit a bump. While corporation workers were removing an ad banner in East Tambaram Bharatha Madha Road, they were threatened at knife point. Shopkeepers started to argue with the workers and threatened them not to remove the banners and exchanged heated arguments with the workers.
Soon, the workers informed the Tambaram sanitary inspector Samuel, who visited the spot and told the shopkeepers that the Corporation Commissioner had ordered the removal of banners on the main roads. Soon Arun Karthick, a shopkeeper, took a knife and threatened to kill Samuel if he removed the banners.
Soon, Samuel filed a complaint in the Selaiyur police station. The police arrested Karthick, remanded him in judicial custody.
