Man hacked to death, hours after complaint about threat to life

CHENNAI: Hours after approaching the police over threats to his life for him moving the Madras High Court to remove encroachments in Thirukazhukundram near Chennai, a man was hacked to death in broad daylight by a gang on Saturday.

The vicious attack on the victim, Sarbudeen was entirely caught on CCTV in which the attackers were seen raining blows on him, until they are assured he is dead.

Sarbudeen, a resident of Rudhrankoil street in Thirukazhukundram had approached the Chengalpattu district collector first asking to remove the encroachments on Market street and Mosque street in his town.

Since there was no desired response from the district administration, Sarbudeen had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court, which had directed the authorities to take appropriate action.

Sarbudeen had reportedly received death threats few months ago and he had filed a complaint with the Thirukazhukundram Police then.

On Sunday, he had received a threat call again after which he filed a complaint with the police. Near Mettu Mangalam, after discussion with his lawyer, had got into a car when a gang which came in a bike attacked him weapons as soon as he got into the car, disallowing him to lock the doors.

Three men wielding weapons attacked Sarbudeen inside the car and then pulled him out of the vehicle and attacked him again until he bled out to death.

Thirukazhukundram Police reached the scene on information and moved his body to Chengelpet government hospital for post mortem. Police said that they have arrested three persons - Ibrahim, Mansur Ali and Salim. Search is on for two others.