Gang tries to eliminate history sheeter outside Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Minutes after appearing before the special court for narcotics cases inside the Madras High Court campus, an attempt was made on the life of a history sheeter and his friend outside the south gate of the premises on Friday.

Running for his life, the history sheeter, B Yuvaraj (27) and his friend, B Santhosh (24) ran back towards the entrance of the court and sought refuge with the policemen on security detail.

Police said that Yuvaraj of Tondiarpet, a 'C' category rowdy was arrested for selling ganja in 2021.

He had availed bail and appeared before the special court for NDPS cases for trial in his case on Friday. After the proceedings, he left the court campus and exited through the south gate entrance of the Madras high court, where his friend, Santhosh met him.

The duo was having tea at a stall outside the court campus, when three men rounded them up and drew weapons and attempted to attack them. Yuvaraj and Santhosh fled back towards the court entrance and on seeing the policemen, the trio fled the scene. Esplanade Police have registered a case.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the suspects is R Karthik (24) of Tsunami quarters, Ennore. Karthik is a A+ category history sheeter and has several cases against him, police said.