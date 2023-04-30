College student falls into vessel of rasam, dies

On April 23 (Sunday), during work, Sathish was walking past the cooking area when he slipped and fell into a vessel in which Rasam was being cooked. His co-workers rescued Sathish and moved him to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Minjur. He was then referred to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for further treatment and despite the efforts of the medical professionals, Sathish succumbed to his injuries on Friday night. Minjur Police registered a case and handed over Sathish’s body to the family members after post-mortem examination.