Child stumbles onto pot of hot water, succumbs to burns week later

CHENNAI: A 3-year-old child who suffered burn injuries after she stumbled onto a vessel of hot water in her house in Thirumullaivoyal last week, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The deceased child was identified as S Shruthi. She was the eldest daughter of couple- K Saravanan (36) and S Gayathri (28).

Saravanan works at a private firm in Maduravoyal while Gayathri works at a private firm in Ambattur industrial estate, police said.

Last Sunday (April 23), Saravanan was away at work when the incident happened. Gayathri and her mother-in-law had prepared lunch in the house. After boiling rice, the women had drained the water onto a separate vessel and kept them on the ground.

Shruthi who walked by the vessel stumbled onto it and in the melee, the hot water fell on the child. Hearing the child's cries, the family members rushed and secured her and moved her to a private hospital in Ambattur.

The child was then shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for treatment, where she succumbed to injuries on Saturday. Thirumullaivoyal Police registered a case.