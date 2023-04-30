A sneak peek into southwestern China with Gua Bao
By Nivetha C
Gua Bao, an important dish in southwestern China and Taiwan, meets the Indian taste buds with the personal touch of Chef Lian Yun Lei at the Golden Dragon restaurant housed in Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam. Popularly known as Taiwanese hamburger, Gua Bao is available in both veg and non-veg.
The range of flavours on the menu includes Mushroom Gua Bao, Silken Tofu, Asparagus Gua Bao, and Purple Eggplant for vegetarian lovers, and Crispy Prawns, Belgian Pork Char Siu, Mongolian Lamb Bao and Chicken Gua Bao for those who prefer non-vegetarian. Each dish has different sauces and ingredients to provide unique flavours. The ingredients include Shiitake, lettuce, mala mayo, cucumber slices, garlic crisps, charred bell pepper, crushed peanut, cilantro, pickled ginger, steamed pakchoy, pickled turnips, soft lamb slices, green chill, sweet bean mayo etc., each of the ingredients will be used according to the requirement of the dish.
Apart from the unique sauces and ingredients, the main element that elevates the Gua Bao is the soft, fluffy bread known as the lotus bread. When asked about the secret behind the fluffiness of the bread, chef Srinivas explained that the flour which is used to make these breads called the lotus flour, is a highly refined flour. Gua Bao is a folded-fluffy bread with all the fillings in the centre giving it a purse-like appearance.
The reason why Golden Dragon has come up with the idea of celebrating Gua Bao is to mark the start of the financial year. “Just like how the Gua Bao is filled with all kinds of enriching stuff, we hope that this financial year will be a huge profit for people,” chef Srinivas said.
When it comes to the taste of the dish, the chefs have tried to balance the flavours. If you like your food to be spicy they also offer a unique sauce that elevates the entire dish. Apart from varieties of Gua Bao, refreshing cocktails and mocktails with unique flavours are also provided. Overall, Gua Bao is a perfect bite for anyone who likes oriental cuisine and is ready to treat their taste buds with something completely different and filling.
To taste this delicacy, visit Golden Dragon in Taj Coromandel. Today is the last day of the festival and takes place between 12.30 pm to 3.00 pm.
