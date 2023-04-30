23 exotic animals, gold bits seized from passengers in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 23 exotic animals in the city airport on Saturday. Based on intelligence, customs intercepted a woman passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur. Upon examination, 23 snakes and chameleon species were found concealed in her check-in baggage. They were seized under the Customs Act, of 1962. In another incident, customs intercepted a male passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur. Upon examination, 20 yellow colour metal foils weighing 177 gm and two gold cut bits weighing 88 gm were found concealed in his check-in baggage. The items were seized and further investigation is on.