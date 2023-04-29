Wall art initiative for school children
CHENNAI: We For You, a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of school children, has recently launched an initiative called the School Children Wall Art Program. The program’s first wall was unveiled at Sathiyamoorthy Salai in Chetpet, to provide children in the community with a creative outlet to foster their artistic abilities. The initiative is free of charge and open to all children in the area.
The program aims to instill a sense of accomplishment and pride in the children, as well as provide them with the opportunity to showcase their work to a wider community. The team believes that introducing children to art at an early age can have lifelong benefits by fostering a lifelong appreciation for creativity and art. “We hope that this program will not only foster creativity and artistic ability but also build confidence and self-esteem in the children,” said Rajan from We for You.
