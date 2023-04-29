Search for missing girl exposes torture by father, step-mom in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man, who holds a ME Degree, and his wife, who holds a MBA degree, have been booked by Chennai Police for the alleged assault and torture of the man's 10-year-old girl from his first marriage.

Fearing further assault by her step mother and her father, the girl fled her house in Nolambur on Thursday after which the family filed a police complaint.

Eventually, the girl was found in the motor shed of an apartment complex near her house and handed over to Nolambur police, who admitted her to a private hospital for treatment.

Police said that she had suffered a fracture on her right arm and has injuries all over her body.

"The girl has told the childline volunteers about the violence meted out on her by both the father and the step mother. There are cut injuries on the girl's thigh and injuries on the girl's face," said a police officer.

The girl's parents had divorced after she was born and until she was five years old, the girl grew up with her grandparents in Dharapuram, after which she moved with her father.

The girl's father, Ramesh (34), an engineer, working at a private firm got married in 2018 to Keerthana (32), a divorcee, whose daughter from the first marriage is eight years old.

Keerthana, who has done a Masters in Business Administration sells Idly-Dosa Batter in the neighborhood.

The victim child is pursuing Class 5 at a private school in Mogappair.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the 10-year-old girl was regulary meted out corporal punishment by the step mother and the father, since she was in Class 1. Recently, on Wednesday, Ramesh had assaulted the child with a ladle. The next day, Keerthana too assaulted the child with a wooden rolling pin after which fearing further assault, the girl fled the home.

Based on a complaint, Nolambur Police have booked the father and step mother under Sections of IPC, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 326 (causing grievous hurt) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act.