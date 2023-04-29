'NIA Secret agent' swindled Rs 10 lakh from Chennai bizman

CHENNAI: City police registered a case against a man who claimed to be a 'secret agent' in NIA (National Investigation Agency) and allegedly swindled Rs 10 lakhs from a man.

The victim S Vijayakumar (42), from Ramapuram runs a business and in order to expand his business was looking to take loans.

In 2016, he had come in contact with the suspect, who is identified as K Balaji of KK Nagar. Balaji had then claimed to be attached to Tamil Nadu Police's EOW (Economic Offences Wing) in the rank of a DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police),

According to Vijayakumar's complaint with the police, Balaji had promised him that he can get the loan for him with less interest.

By making false promises, Balaji had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from Vijayakumar in the last six years over many transactions.

Two months ago, Balaji told Vijayakumar that he is now a 'secret agent' in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and that he is being moved to Delhi, when Vijayakumar asked him to return the money.

When Vijayakumar persisted that the money be returned, he threatened to shoot him with his 'service weapon'.

Based on a complaint, the Royala Nagar police have registered a case under three sections of IPC - 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation). Preliminary investigations have suggested that he was a conman.