Man arrested for not returning silver articles to jewellery store

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Friday arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of cheating a prominent jewellery showroom after he allegedly failed to return 28.4 kg of silver articles given to the man for polishing.

The arrested man was identified as N Akbar Ali. A resident of Mangadu, Akbar Ali runs a silver articles polishing business in Mylapore, police said.

According to a complaint by Thyagarajan, PRO of the jewellery showroom, silver articles weighing 28.4 kg from their Usman road branch was given to Akbar Ali for polishing in four instalments since February.

Akbar Ali had a business relationship with the Jewellery showroom for 15 years, police said.

When staff from the showroom asked Akbar Ali to return the silver items, he had allegedly dodged them or gave evasive replies and when some of them went to his office, the articles were not to be found.

A complaint was filed with Pondy Bazaar Police, who arrested Akbar Ali on Friday and retrieved the articles.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.