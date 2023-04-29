IIT’s Brain Centre gets Rs 6 crore

CHENNAI: The Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT, Madras, was given Rs 6 crore to promote research in healthcare technology by the Fortis Hospital and SRL Diagnostics Group as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Brain Centre focuses on mapping the human brain at cellular and connectivity levels and developing innovative technological solutions that will provide extraordinary and significant insights into the brain’s neural networks and take the country to the world’s centre stage.

Professor Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam who heads the IIT Madras Brain Centre said that the support to the Centre is timely and essential towards achieving the vision of the Brain Centre of becoming a globally leading brain research Centre that produces highly sought-after human brain data and technology tools.”

The hospital authorities say that they aim to promote innovations in the healthcare industry which can later benefit the common people.

“The pioneering research perfectly aligns with our commitment to promote and fund innovation in medical sciences. As a healthcare services provider, our aim in this collaboration is to foster revolutionary solutions that will pave the way for the future of healthcare innovation for decades to come,” said Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Healthcare. The brain mapping project by the Centre aims to develop technologies including high throughput slide scanner and digitizer technology, among others.