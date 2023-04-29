Ensure streets, beaches are clean: Mayor to officials
CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya instructed the officials in the solid waste management department to ensure that 18 streets under the litter–free corridor schemes and the beaches are maintained clean. During a review meeting on Saturday, the mayor also directed the officials to create awareness among the public to segregate sanitary napkins and diaper waste and avoid littering in areas declared as litter-free areas.
The segregated wastes are taken to the incinerator plants in Kodungaiyur and Manali through designated vehicles maintained by the Chennai Corporation and private companies and have been incinerated scientifically. From April 11 to April 25, at least 79.46 metric tons of sanitary napkins and diaper waste was collected and incinerated in the city, as per the release from the Ripon Building.
The officers were instructed to create awareness among the public to hand over the napkins separately to the conservancy workers.
