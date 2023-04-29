Chennai court orders relief of Rs 36.32L to accident victim's kin

CHENNAI: A city court ordered a private insurance company to pay a sum of Rs 36.32 lakh as compensation to the victim's family members. A petitioner M Bhuvaneswari moved the court of small causes with her four other family members, including her two minor children, seeking compensation for the loss of her husband's life in a road accident.

According to the petitioner's counsel, on January 23, 2019 the deceased victim P Mohanraj riding a two-wheeler at Vyasarpadi, Chennai was hit by another motorcycle. Due to this accident, the victim sustained multiple grievous injuries and later died, alleged the counsel.

The rash and negligent manner of driving the motorcycle by the first respondent S Karthikeyan the accident occurred, said the counsel and claimed compensation form the first respondent and second respondent, United India Insurance Company, the insurer of the vehicle.

While the first respondent remained ex-parte the second respondent denied the allegations and claimed the petition is liable to be dismissed. After both the arguments, the court ordered both the respondents to pay a sum of Rs.36.32 lakhs as compensation for the petitioner.