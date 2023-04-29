AIADMK star hotel tax loot caused GCC losses in crores: DMK

Special committee will investigate, says Commissioner



Similarly, the property tax of another hotel in Alandur, Vijay Park, has been reduced to Rs 5.18 lakh from Rs 6.56 lakh in the same fiscal. The half-year property tax for Hotel Hablis in Guindy was Rs 41.51 lakh, but only Rs 22.21 lakh payment was made. The half-yearly property tax for Park Plaza Hotel in Thoraipakkam is down from Rs 44.97 lakh to Rs 14.22 lakh. In the 2019-2020 fiscal, Holiday Inn Express paid a property tax of Rs 18.98 lakh instead of Rs 46.60 lakh. “All these changes were made with vested interests. There was a tax reduction for Hotel Novotel at Sholinganallur as well,” Dhanasekaran claimed. “A few more star hotels such as Vivanta in OMR, The Residency, and GRT Grand in T Nagar have also recorded drastic reductions in property tax.” Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that specialised buildings such as hotels, theatres, hospitals and marriage halls have been levied property tax on a commercial basis. Some of them have been charged less and some more. However, a special committee will be set up to investigate and take action.